Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates ‘Swadeshotsav 2025’ in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, inaugurated the ‘Swadeshotsav 2025’, a national expo organized by Swarnim Jagran Manch and Swarnim Bharat Varsh Foundation, at the Gujarat University Ground in Ahmedabad’s Navarangpura.

The event aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (developed India) by promoting indigenous industry, knowledge and cultural heritage.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were among the key dignitaries present at the inaugural ceremony.

Following the inauguration, Union Home Minister Shah opened the Swanubhuti Exhibition, showcasing India’s ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) strength across diverse sectors. The five-day expo, running from December 5 to 9, 2025, features a series of thematic seminars aimed at fostering awareness, innovation and national self-reliance. On Day one, sessions included the Environment Resolution Summit.

December 6 will host discussions on Startup Udaan 2025 and the Swadeshi Sankalp Abhiyan.

On December 7, the expo will spotlight the role of women (‘Matrushakti’) and cybersecurity awareness. Sessions on Ayurveda and Wellness, and Intellectual Property Rights are scheduled for December 8, followed by discussions on natural and organic farming on the concluding day that is, December 9. The festival will also feature daily cultural programmes from 7 to 10 p.m., offering visitors a blend of knowledge, art and vibrant swadeshi expressions. Held on the expansive grounds of Gujarat University, the event aims to promote learning, creativity and indigenous products, drawing participation from scholars, innovators, entrepreneurs and citizens alike. (IANS)

Also Read: Andhra Minister apprises Amit Shah of Rs 6,352-crore loss from Cyclone Montha