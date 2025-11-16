Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair 32nd Northern Zonal Council Meeting in Faridabad

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council on November 17 in Haryana's Faridabad to discuss a wide range of issues, including water sharing, reorganisation of states, development of infrastructure, land acquisition, and environmental and forest-related clearance.

Besides, regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme and other issues of common interest at the regional level are learnt to be discussed in the meeting to be attended by the Chief Ministers along with two senior ministers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and the Lieutenant Governors and administrators of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

The matters linked to the Bhakra-Beas Management Board, affiliation with Punjab University, road construction work under the PMGSY, and canal projects discussed in the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council appear to have been reviewed in the meeting. (ANI)

Also Read: Amit Shah Security Review After Deadly Red Fort Blast