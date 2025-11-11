Amit Shah Convenes High-Level Security Review After Deadly Blast Near Red Fort

Additionally, when pressed on whether the explosion represented a terror attack, Shah said it was too early to conclude. "Until forensic analysis and NSG reports are received, we can't make any conclusions. However, we are investigating the matter from every angle," he added.

According to Delhi Police, the car was tracked outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad early morning on Monday, 7:30 a.m. It entered the national capital via the Badarpur toll booth at 8:13 a.m.

The explosion occurred outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The incident triggered panic. Security is enhanced throughout the city. Amidst high tension, public safety is under high scrutiny. The authorities are racing to piece together motives, timelines, and the extent of planning behind this devastating blast.