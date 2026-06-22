Union Home Minister Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of CISF headquarters in Delhi today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the new Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) headquarters building in the national capital on Monday, marking a significant step towards strengthening the country’s internal security infrastructure.

The upcoming headquarters, to be constructed in New Delhi, is expected to provide a modern and integrated workspace for the CISF, one of India’s key Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs tasked with securing critical infrastructure, airports, and industrial units across the country.

Officials said the new building will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, reflecting the evolving needs of the force as it expands its operational footprint in sectors such as aviation security, metro rail systems, and critical installations. The project is also aimed at improving coordination, efficiency, and administrative functioning within the organisation. (IANS)

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