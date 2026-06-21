Complete dominance over terror in NE under PM Modi’s tenure: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

KOLHAPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that India has witnessed major strides in national security, defence self-reliance, and rural development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting the government with transforming the country’s security architecture and strengthening the cooperative sector.

Addressing a public rally in Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, Shah said the armed forces were modernised under PM Modi.

“It was under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership that the armed forces were modernised and empowered. There was a time when not even a single bullet was manufactured here. Today, by producing missiles, we stand before the world as Atmanirbhar,” Shah said.

He further said that under PM Modi’s tenure, terrorism has been curbed in Kashmir, the North-East is peaceful, Naxalism has ended, and stability has been restored across regions from Ladakh to Punjab.

“Under his tenure, our security agencies established complete dominance over terrorism in Kashmir, and the North-East became peaceful. The five-decade-old Naxalite menace has become a thing of the past; the country is now free from Naxalism. Peace was established across regions ranging from Ladakh and Lakshadweep to the North-East and Punjab,” Shah said.

Shah also highlighted achievements in space exploration, cooperative reforms, and governance, crediting PM Modi for expanding India’s global stature.

“Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who has simultaneously championed the cooperative sector and achieved remarkable success in space exploration. He addressed the concerns of farmers and animal husbandry practitioners through the cooperative sector. He ensured India’s tricolour was hoisted on the Moon by successfully landing Chandrayaan at the lunar south pole,” he said. (ANI)

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