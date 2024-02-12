Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches 100-cube start-up initiative at IIT Bhubaneswar

Khordha (Odisha): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized on Sunday that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India a developed nation by 2047. He said that India's startup ecosystem is reaching new heights.

Union Minister was speaking to ANI after launching the transformative 100-Cube Start-Up initiative of IIT Bhubaneswar's Research and Entrepreneurship Park. This initiative aims to create 100 start-ups, each with a valuation of Rs 100 crore by the 100th Anniversary of Odisha in 2036.

"It is PM Modi's vision to make India a developed nation by 2047. To fulfil this vision, the new generation will have to become job creators. India's startup ecosystem is reaching new heights. In 2014, the number of start-ups was 350, whereas today it has reached 1 lakh 20 thousand," Pradhan said. He further stated that in Odisha, IIT Bhubaneswar was playing an important role in boosting the start-up initiative. "IIT Bhubaneswar has laid the foundation stone for a research and entrepreneurship park. A federal network has been created between incubation centres (both government and private) to galvanize the talent pool and create a mass movement," he added. (ANI)

