Union Minister JP Nadda launches Aarogya Setu 2.0, digital solution for clinics

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday launched Aarogya Setu 2.0 and a series of digital health initiatives aimed at strengthening India's Digital Public Infrastructure for health.

The Health Minister described the occasion as "a significant milestone in India's journey towards building a healthier nation through digital innovation".

"The revamped Aarogya Setu application will enable people of all age groups - from mothers and children to youth, the elderly and those living with chronic illnesses - to seamlessly access a wide range of health services," he said.

He stated that "under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has continuously expanded the scope of healthcare through transformative initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, while strengthening linkages across primary, secondary and tertiary levels of care".

He said that the launch of these digital health initiatives marks another important step towards making healthcare more integrated, accessible and citizen-centric.

The digital initiatives launched include Aarogya Setu 2.0, Ayushman App, Ayushman Sarathi WhatsApp Chatbot, National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), Insurance Plan FHIR Object Creator, e-Sushrut Clinic, Unified Health Interface (UHI), Drug Registry, Common LOINC Codes for India (CLCI) and Bharat Health Terminology Service (BHTS).

Those who attended the event included Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of AYUSH; Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare; and Dr. M. Srinivas, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

Jadhav described the initiative as a significant step towards strengthening India's digital health ecosystem.

He highlighted that, under the leadership of PM Modi, the government has adopted a whole-of-government approach to integrate the AYUSH system with modern healthcare, creating a more holistic, patient-centric healthcare framework.

Anupriya Patel highlighted that digital health records will enable women to seamlessly access their medical information wherever they go, ensuring continuity of care.

She further stated that the initiative would also ease the administrative burden on frontline health workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers, thereby improving service delivery. (IANS)

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