Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praises Mumbai photo exhibition on Bollywood’s evolution

Mumbai: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday shared his enriching experience of visiting an exhibition here dedicated to Bollywood heritage.

"During the visit, he also paid tributes to superstar Dharmendra, singer Asha Bhosle, and veteran photographer Raghu Rai at special galleries dedicated to these icons," a statement said. In a message on social media platform X, Rijiju said, "Visited the exhibition 'Lens & Legacy: Bollywood In Focus' at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Mumbai's Sir Cowasji Jehangir Public Hall. A fascinating journey through the evolution of Indian cinema, capturing its creativity, cultural impact & the powerful stories that have shaped generations."

He praised the exhibition for beautifully reflecting how Bollywood continues to mirror India's diversity, aspirations and emotional connect with people across the world. "Truly a memorable experience to witness this vibrant celebration of art, storytelling & cinematic heritage," he wrote on X. (IANS)

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