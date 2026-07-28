Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urges opposition to debate Exam Reform Bill

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the Opposition to allow Parliament to function smoothly and participate in a discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying it is aimed at protecting students and preventing paper leaks.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha amid Opposition sloganeering, leading to disruptions. Rijiju accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of avoiding a debate on an issue that directly affects students across the country.

He said the Narendra Modi government has already formed a high-powered task force to recommend reforms in the examination system and ensure strict action against those involved in paper leaks and exam-related crimes. Calling the proposed legislation "historic and revolutionary," Rijiju said it would strengthen the transparency and credibility of public examinations.

The minister warned that blocking discussion on the Bill would send a wrong message to students and stressed that Parliament is the proper forum for debating issues of national importance. He appealed to all political parties to rise above political differences, hold a detailed discussion, and pass the Bill unanimously in the interest of students.

Responding to the Opposition's demand for accountability over police action against student protesters, Rijiju said the focus should remain on examination reforms and student welfare. He urged members not to divert attention from the legislation, reiterating that safeguarding students’ future should be Parliament's top priority. (IANS)

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