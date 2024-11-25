Union Minister Manohar Lal takes stock of power sector pavilions at IITF

New Delhi: Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal on Sunday visited the Ministry of Power and NTPC pavilions at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here, highlighting the government's ongoing efforts to transform India's energy and infrastructure landscape.

Senior officials of the Power Ministry led by the Secretary, Pankaj Agarwal, and chiefs of the public sector companies briefed him on how the thrust on green energy was being highlighted at the IITF. The Ministry of Power is presenting its vision for Viksit Bharat@2024. The key themes such as India's energy transition and ensuring energy security, underlining the nation's progress towards a sustainable and developed future are being depicted at the pavilion.

The pavilion is equipped with cutting-edge interactive technologies, including Virtual Reality games, an interactive LED globe, quiz panels, and touch-screen OLED displays, all designed to enrich the visitor experience. The participating Central public sector enterprises under the Ministry of Power are also highlighting their initiatives to raise public awareness on green energy, the net-zero emissions goal, and enhancing ease of living.

The NTPC's pavilion is showcasing an innovative eco-friendly and affordable housing solution, 'Sukh' Eco-House which utilises approximately 80 per cent ash and ash-based products from thermal power plants in their construction. It offers a revolutionary approach to rural housing and reflects the company's commitment to sustainability and zero-carbon emissions. (IANS)

Also Read: India turning into world's Deep Tech Hub as reforms reverse brain drain: Hardeep Singh Puri

Also Watch: