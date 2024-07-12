Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Chairs Meeting to Boost Lighthouse Tourism in Vizhinijam, Kerala

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a stakeholders meeting to boost Lighthouse Tourism in Vizhinijam, Kerala on Thursday. Organized by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships - an organization under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India, the meet was aimed at conceptualizing & strategizing to showcase the unique tourism potential of lighthouses as spots of historical, cultural and scenic confluence.

“More than 500,000 tourists visited the lighthouses between April and June validating the vision of transforming these iconic maritime structures into vibrant tourists hotspots as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi ji,” appraised Sonowal. The new sound and light show in Vizhinijam as well as other facilities for tourists will be developed considering every aspect of convenience, especially for the elderly and specially abled people.

Guided by the visionary approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this meet underscored government’s commitment to promote lighthouse tourism and revitalize these iconic structures as vibrant tourist destinations, said Sonowal.

The stakeholders meet aimed to showcase the unique tourism potential of lighthouses, emphasizing their historical, cultural, and scenic value. It seeks to foster collaboration and partnership among government bodies, tourism agencies, local communities, and private sector stakeholders. The event also highlighted the potential economic benefits for local communities through increased tourism, identify potential challenges and barriers to promoting lighthouse tourism, and motivate stakeholders by underscoring the importance and impact of their contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “India, with its diverse geography, brings along tremendous opportunity to showcase our dynamic mix of culture, social ethos and history. Lighthouses, besides acting as marine guidance tool, are also beacon of rich historical accounts with potential to transform as centres of tourism. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the union government decided to celebrate the lighthouses as symbols of rich maritime heritage by developing & promoting them as tourist destinations. The ministry remains committed to revitalize the lighthouses in order to make way for economic development and celebration of cultural heritage of India’s coastline. The stakeholders meet was an attempt to further action to transform the Vizhinijam Lighthouse as a major tourist destination with unique Light & Sound show.”

The stakeholders meeting focused on strategies to transform the lighthouses into tourism facilities. It is to be noted that earlier this year in February, PM Narendra Modi dedicated 75 Lighthouses with tourist facilities in 10 states and UTs. The suggestion to develop these Lighthouses was made by PM Narendra Modi during the 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The meet was also attended by the Minister of Tourism, Government of Kerala, Advocate P.A. Mohammed Riyas among other top officials, stated a press release. (IANS)

