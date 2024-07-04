Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visits flood-affected areas of Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, rushed to take stock of the flood situation plaguing the greater Dibrugarh region and review the relief operations undertaken by the government for the benefit of the flood-affected people.

Sonowal visited the flash flood-affected areas of Dibrugarh city, including Graham Bazaar, AT Road, HS Road, RKB Path, Mancotta Road, Thana Chariali, and Jhalukpara.

Sonowal also visited and reviewed the embankment sites at Tengakhat and Hatibandha.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the relief camp of flood affected people in Tengakhat today. Sonowal assessed the condition of flood-affected individuals and spoke with them to evaluate the material damage.

Sonowal instructed the District Commissioner to maintain cleanliness in the shelter camps and implement measures to prevent disease outbreaks.

Sonowal also directed that medical treatment be provided at the camps and emphasised giving special attention to the elderly, women, and children.

The Union Minister also directed officials to expedite all necessary measures for flood victim relief and intensify relief and rescue operations.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and Indian Air Force have joined forces with district administrations to conduct relief and rescue operations in various locations within the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking on the situation, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “It is a matter of grave concern as the flood situation worsens in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, as well as many other parts of Assam. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has also expressed his deep concern about the situation and is taking regular updates on it. Both the central and state governments have joined forces to fight this natural disaster and to take all necessary steps to provide relief to the flood-affected people. The government will also take steps to provide financial relief for the loss of materials by people in this flood. I have also directed the officials to take urgent measures to repair and build embankments.”

The Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, was accompanied by the MLA of Dibrugarh LAC, Prashanta Phukan; the Minister, Govt. of Assam; and the MLA, Tinsukia LAC, Terash Gowalla; the Chairman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Rituparna Baruah; the District Commissioner, Bikram Kairi, IAS; the Mayor, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Saikat Patra; the Deputy Mayor, DMC, and District President, Dibrugarh, BJP, Ujjwal Kashyap, among others.

