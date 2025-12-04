Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flags off steel cutting for India’s first Green Tug

NEW DELHI: In a landmark moment for India's maritime sector, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, virtually flagged off the steel cutting ceremony for India's first All Electric Green Tug, being built for Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, under the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP).

Promoting the spirit of "Make in India, Make for the World," DPA's All-Electric Green Tug will be equipped with a 60-ton bollard pull capacity, ensuring silent operations, zero carbon emissions and maximum efficiency. This next-generation tug is poised to set new benchmarks in sustainable maritime operations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister expressed his happiness that the manufacturing process for India's first Green Tug has finally commenced.

He remarked that this achievement marks a historic milestone for the Indian maritime sector as the nation moves resolutely toward the Net-Zero vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister Sonowal highlighted that under the Prime Minister's visionary leadership, India is fully committed to sustainable growth and clean energy transition. The commencement of steel cutting for DPA's Green Tug represents a major step forward in this direction.

He further stated that the upcoming fleet of Indian Green Tugs will not only strengthen the nation's maritime capabilities but will also create a global market footprint, promoting the spirit of "Make in India, Make for the World."

The Union Minister extended his warm appreciation and best wishes to all stakeholders, engineers, technicians and partner agencies involved in this prestigious project, noting that their dedication is shaping the future of maritime operations in India.

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, through this pioneering initiative, continues to play a leading role in promoting green technologies and sustainable port operations in alignment with the Government of India's maritime vision. (ANI)

