Asom Diwas Observed in New Delhi Residence of Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi: Asom Diwas was observed at the official residence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi, where he joined the ceremony as the chief guest. The event brought together several leaders, including MPs Dilip Saikia and Pabitra Margherita, BJP leader Bhubaneswar Kalita, senior officials, scholars and members of the Assamese community living in the capital. Many students from the Tai Ahom Council and people working in Delhi also attended the celebration.

The gathering paid floral tribute to Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom Kingdom, whose leadership laid the foundation of a united and harmonious Assam. Cultural performances, including traditional Assamese songs, were presented.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal said that Sukapha’s ideals continue to guide Assam even today. “We must carry his legacy forward and work with the spirit shown by the great king of the Ahom Kingdom,” he said. Sonowal described Sukapha as the architect of the greater Assamese identity and highlighted his principles of unity, respect and inclusive governance.

He also interacted with students from Assam and other Northeastern states studying in Delhi, encouraging them to remain connected to their cultural roots while contributing to the nation’s growth.

The ceremony ended with a reminder to preserve Assam’s heritage and promote wider awareness of Sukapha’s contributions across the country.