United States marks 250 years: Indian icons join cinematic tribute celebrating ‘Idea of America’

PM Modi congratulates Trump, people of US on 250th Independence Day

New Delhi: As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, a powerhouse assembly of India's most influential figures has united for a cinematic tribute that transcends traditional diplomacy.

The video, released by the US Embassy in India, serves as a high-octane celebration of the enduring bond between the world's oldest and largest democracies, framing America not just as a country, but as a global beacon of possibility.

The Embassy captioned the post, "250 years. Countless stories. One enduring spirit. Join us as celebrated voices share what American excellence means to them as the United States marks its 250th year. Their reflections highlight the ideas, achievements, and optimism that continue to shape the American story. Happy 250th Birthday, America! #Freedom250"

The video opens with footage of bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, shaking hands in a cordial show of strong diplomatic ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of the US Independence.

“On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Emphasising the diplomatic and people-to-people ties between the two nations, PM Modi wrote, “India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership. Our shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of our people make our friendship a force for global good. May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights.” (ANI)

Also Read: United States Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship ruling wins praise from Indian Americans