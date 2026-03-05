Unplanned urbanisation shrinks Chennai’s water storage: Report

CHENNAI: Rapid and unplanned urban growth is placing increasing pressure on the water resources of the Chennai river basin, raising concerns about the city’s long-term water security. A new data-based assessment has warned that the steady disappearance of traditional water storage systems could significantly worsen water shortages in the coming decades. The study, carried out by the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC), a government body, in collaboration with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), highlights how expanding urban development has begun to undermine the natural water management systems that historically supported the region. The findings underline the urgent need for better planning and conservation of water bodies. According to the assessment, Chennai has already lost a substantial portion of its traditional tank storage capacity due to urban expansion and land-use changes. The loss of these tanks has reduced the basin’s ability to store rainwater and regulate water availability during dry periods.

Beyond the city limits, a much larger volume of tank storage across neighbouring districts is also under threat as urbanisation continues to spread. If these water bodies are not protected, the region could face deeper water stress despite receiving seasonal rainfall. (IANS)

