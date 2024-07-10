UP: 18 Dead, 19 Injured in Double-Decker Bus Crash on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

LUCKNOW: In a tragic incident early Wednesday morning at least 18 people lost their lives. Nineteen others sustained injuries. A double-decker bus collided with a milk container on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The bus was en route from Sitamarhi in Bihar to Delhi. It rammed into the milk container in the Behtamujawar police station area of Unnao district.

Upon receiving information about the accident police arrived at the scene. District administration officials promptly arrived too. They initiated rescue and relief operations. Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi stated that the accident occurred around 5:15 am. Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus was overspeeding at the time of the collision.

"Today at around 5:15 AM a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. Eighteen people have lost their lives. Nineteen others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it appears that the bus was overspeeding. The injured are receiving treatment" Rathi informed the media.

Eyewitnesses and passengers corroborated the findings noting that bus, carrying approximately 50 passengers was indeed overspeeding. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. He assured that officials have been dispatched to the site. Relief operations are ongoing. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak added that around 20 people are safe. They are being sent to Delhi. Six critically injured individuals have been referred to the Trauma Centre. The others are receiving treatment at the District Hospital.

"We have adequate arrangements for treatment. We will take all necessary actions as soon as possible," Pathak stated.

The accident has raised concerns over road safety. There are worries over the enforcement of speed limits on major expressways. Police are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the crash.