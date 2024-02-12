Assam CM Sarma Allocates Rs 3 Cr Financial Aid to Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced Rs 3 crore, financial assistance towards the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha plenary.
The minister visited the ongoing annual convention in Rangia and called it a divine experience.
Praising the relentless dedication of the Sangha since its inception in 1930, the chief minister said that it has been working tirelessly in imparting the philosophy and ideology Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva to the new generation.
The minister also assured that the Sangha will not face any financial issues as long as Assam is under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
During his visit, CM Sarma urged the organizing committee to arrange the centenary celebrations in a magnificent manner in Guwahati, additionally assuring support from the government.
Participating in the prestigious 93rd session of the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, the CM also extended an invitation to his political opponent Badruddin Ajmal to attend the convention.
This year, the annual convention commenced at the Srimanta Sankardeva Samannay Khetra, situated on approximately 1,500 bighas of land in Hatikhala field within Rangia, Kamrup district.
Estimated 25-30 lakh devotees of the neo-Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardev are anticipated to assemble and follow his teachings during the three-day event which started from Friday.
The yearly gathering of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha serves as a symbol of unity, surpassing distinctions of religion, caste, and creed.
More than a hundred thousand handwoven gamosas, representing the traditional Assamese values of respect and hospitality, were generously donated by participants.
The spiritual allure of the event transcends national boundaries, drawing 130 devotees from diverse countries. This international congregation mirrors the universal appeal of Srimanta Sankardev's teachings, resonating with those who seek peace and harmony worldwide.
The gatherings also serve as a stage for intellectual exchange, featuring discussions and seminars on different facets of Srimanta Sankardev's teachings and their contemporary significance.
Additionally, the event generates funds for multiple philanthropic endeavors, such as education, healthcare, and disaster relief, epitomizing the ethos of service and compassion central to the Sangha's mission.
