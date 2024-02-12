Assam CM Sarma Allocates Rs 3 Cr Financial Aid to Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced Rs 3 crore, financial assistance towards the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha plenary.

The minister visited the ongoing annual convention in Rangia and called it a divine experience.

Praising the relentless dedication of the Sangha since its inception in 1930, the chief minister said that it has been working tirelessly in imparting the philosophy and ideology Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva to the new generation.

The minister also assured that the Sangha will not face any financial issues as long as Assam is under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).