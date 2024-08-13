UP: Doctors Discover Uterus and Ovary Inside Man During Hernia Surgery

LUCKNOW: A 46-year-old man from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, went in for a hernia operation after experiencing severe abdominal pain.
During the surgery, doctors discovered something surprising—he had an underdeveloped uterus and an ovary.
The initial ultrasound had suggested a mass in his abdomen, which was thought to be causing the hernia. However, the unexpected finding came as a shock to both the patient and the medical team.
Dr. Dev explained that what was first thought to be a hernia was actually a small part of female reproductive tissue. This rare condition happens when a male is born with some female reproductive organs.
Despite this, Mistri showed no signs of having female characteristics, and the condition did not affect his daily life beyond the hernia.
After the surgery, Mistri recovered well and is in good health. His condition seems to be a form of persistent Müllerian duct syndrome (PMDS), a rare genetic condition where males have female reproductive structures despite having male characteristics.
This happens because the Müllerian ducts, which should disappear during development, don't fully regress.
The condition, a rare birth deformity, did not show any typical female traits. Mistri, who is a father of two, is now recovering well from the surgery. Dr. Dev mentioned that although the finding was unusual, it didn't affect Mistri’s health or cause any additional problems
