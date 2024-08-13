UP: Doctors Discover Uterus and Ovary Inside Man During Hernia Surgery

LUCKNOW: A 46-year-old man from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, went in for a hernia operation after experiencing severe abdominal pain.

During the surgery, doctors discovered something surprising—he had an underdeveloped uterus and an ovary.

The initial ultrasound had suggested a mass in his abdomen, which was thought to be causing the hernia. However, the unexpected finding came as a shock to both the patient and the medical team.

Dr. Dev explained that what was first thought to be a hernia was actually a small part of female reproductive tissue. This rare condition happens when a male is born with some female reproductive organs.