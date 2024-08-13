Tripura: BSF Thwarts Infiltration Attempt by 12-15 Bangladeshi Nationals

Meanwhile, the Central government has asked Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to speed up plans for fencing the India-Myanmar border.

They sent a letter to the chief secretaries of these states and the Assam Rifles director general, highlighting the urgency of completing the remaining sections of the border fence. Arunachal Pradesh, in particular, has a 480-km stretch of unfenced border with Myanmar.

The 243-kilometer stretch of the India-Myanmar border in Manipur still needs to be fenced. The Centre has asked Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur to work with Assam Rifles, the Border Roads Organisation, and other departments to finalize the fence's location.

Assam Rifles has been asked to provide support. Four Northeast states—Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur—share a border with Myanmar.

Earlier this year, the Mizoram assembly passed a resolution opposing the Centre's decision to fence the India-Myanmar border and end the Free Movement Regime (FMR). Similarly, the Nagaland Assembly also urged the Centre to reconsider this decision.