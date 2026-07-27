UP government reconstitutes SIT for probe into Ram Mandir donation theft

AYODHYA: In line with the Supreme Court’s instructions, Uttar Pradesh government has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigation into alleged irregularities of donations and offerings made at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

According to reports, the newly constituted SIT includes three senior IPS officers, with Inspector General (IG) Kiran S heading the team. The new SIT will also has DIG Ayodhya Somen Verma and SSP Ayodhya Dr Gaurav Grover as its members.

The move comes after the Supreme Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a fresh SIT, under the leadership of a senior IPS officer.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohan, had directed that a status report of the investigation be submitted on July 27.

So far, eight accused have been arrested by the Ayodhya Police as part of investigation into the embezzlement allegation, with investigators recovering cash, vehicles, investment-related documents and other assets purportedly bought using the misappropriated funds.

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, during a special meeting of the temple body on July 22, decided to defer the decision of picking its first-ever Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by about a month but appointed a spokesperson for handling the temple’s communication effectively.

The Trust, in a special meeting held in the complex, finalised the appointment of a full-time General Secretary and decided to reconstitute its religious committee to ensure the preservation of traditional authenticity and purity in the rituals and worship conducted within the temple complex.

The new religious committee comprises nine members who are Jagadguru Shankaracharya Jyotishpeethadhipati, Shri Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Madhvapithadhipati Swami Vishwaprasannatirtha Ji Maharaj, Swami Yugpurush Parmanand Ji, Swami Dinendradas Ji (Nirmohi Akhara), Swami Kamalnayandas Ji (Maniram Chhavani), Mahant Rajkumar Das Ji (Ramavallabh Kunj), Swami Ramanand Das Ji (Ram Katha Kunj), and Swami Mithileshnandini Sharan Ji. (IANS)

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