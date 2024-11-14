UP Government Withdraws Decision On Key Job Exams Amid Protests By Candidates

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday agreed to the demands of the protesting aspirants, saying it will conduct the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam in a single day.

The state exam body's decision came days after massive protests by students in Prayagraj who demanded that the exam be held in one day and in a single shift. The PCS exam was to be held in two shifts on December 7 and 8.

The Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) preliminary examination was scheduled to be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23 and has been postponed.

Once UPPSC submits a report, the decision on fixing a fresh date for the RO-ARO exam will be taken.