UP Government Withdraws Decision On Key Job Exams Amid Protests By Candidates

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday agreed to the demands of the protesting aspirants, saying it will conduct the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam in a single day.
The state exam body's decision came days after massive protests by students in Prayagraj who demanded that the exam be held in one day and in a single shift. The PCS exam was to be held in two shifts on December 7 and 8.
The Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) preliminary examination was scheduled to be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23 and has been postponed.
Once UPPSC submits a report, the decision on fixing a fresh date for the RO-ARO exam will be taken.
UPPSC Commission Secretary Ashok Kumar made the announcement in front of the students in Prayagraj, who have been protesting against the exam schedule for the past four days.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted the protests by UPPSC aspirants in Prayagraj and asked UPPSC to make necessary decisions by communicating and coordinating with the protesting students.
While the announcement of conducting the PCS exam as before brought relief to some candidates, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams were disappointed.
