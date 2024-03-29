UP: Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies Of Heart Attack

LUCKNOW: Mukhtar Ansari, the gangster-turned-politician, passed away due to cardiac arrest after being hospitalized on Thursday evening. Following his death, an investigation was ordered to ascertain the cause of his demise.
The 63-year-old, a five-time former MLA from Mau in Uttar Pradesh, who was imprisoned in Banda district jail, was rushed to Rani Durgavati Medical College after his health deteriorated reportedly after he ended his Ramzan fast.
Doctors were initially summoned to the jail premises to examine his medical condition. The medics suspected of a cardiac arrest, after which, Ansari was rushed to the hospital.
He was brought to the hospital at 8.25 pm in an unconscious state and a team of 9 doctors were treating him but their attempts to save his life turned out to be futile as Ansari eventually succumbed to the cardiac arrest.
However, this development has not gone down well with Ansari's family, who leveled serious allegations of foul play, prompting authorities to order a magisterial probe to investigate his death.
Mukhtar Ansari's son, Umar Ansari refuted the claims by asserting that his father was given poison through the food served to him.
Prior to his death, the gangster-turned-politician had made a serious accusation by telling the Barabanki court that he was served food laced with poison inside the prison.
Earlier, Ansari was hospitalised for around 14 hours on March 26 after he complained of abdominal pain.
As per reports, he was diagnosed with Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital and the doctors had advised him to undergo surgery.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party and other Opposition leaders conveyed their condolences to Ansari's family.
"Sad demise of former MLA Shri Mukhtar Ansari. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Humble tribute !," Samajwadi Party wrote on X.
"The apprehensions and serious allegations made by Mukhtar Ansari's family regarding his death in jail require a high-level investigation so that the facts of his death can come to light. In such a situation, it is natural for his family to be sad," said BSP supremo Mayawati on X.
