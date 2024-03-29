UP: Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies Of Heart Attack

LUCKNOW: Mukhtar Ansari, the gangster-turned-politician, passed away due to cardiac arrest after being hospitalized on Thursday evening. Following his death, an investigation was ordered to ascertain the cause of his demise.

The 63-year-old, a five-time former MLA from Mau in Uttar Pradesh, who was imprisoned in Banda district jail, was rushed to Rani Durgavati Medical College after his health deteriorated reportedly after he ended his Ramzan fast.

Doctors were initially summoned to the jail premises to examine his medical condition. The medics suspected of a cardiac arrest, after which, Ansari was rushed to the hospital.