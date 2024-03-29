Bengaluru: 24-Year-Old Dies After Prank Goes Horribly Wrong

BENGALURU: A prank went horribly wrong when a 24-year-old felt victim to a fatal mistake caused by his friend.
Tragedy struck in Bengaluru when the victim's friend blew an air compressor towards his anus, which ended up costing his life.
The culprit has been identified as a 23-year-old youth identified as Murali who worked with a car service centre and he was arrested by the police under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
The incident unfolded when the victim, identified as Yogesh, went for servicing a bike on Monday to a place where his friends worked. He asked them to fix issues with the vehicle and wash it.
Subsequently, Murali was washing the bike and was drying it with the air compressor when the duo engaged in a friendly banter, following which, Murali playfully blew air on Yogesh's face, causing the victim to turn around and bent down.
Thereafter, Murali held the air compressor pipe to his back, facing the anus.
Despite the pipe not being close to him, air pressure was so high that it unexpectedly ended up rupturing Yogesh's anus and entering the rectum.
This costly mistake resulted in Yogesh falling unconscious and he was bleeding as well. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, in a grim incident that occurred last year in Assam, a woman's life was tragically cut short, allegedly at the hands of her husband in the midst of a dispute over dowry.
The distressing incident occurred in Bandhapara at Bilasipara in Dhubri district.
According to reports, the deceased woman, identified as Anuwara Khatun, had endured a harrowing period of mental and physical abuse inflicted by her spouse and in-laws. The culmination of this turmoil resulted in her untimely demise.
ALSO READ: Assam: Amit Shah to visit state ahead of Lok Sabha Elections on April 6
ALSO WATCH: