Bengaluru: 24-Year-Old Dies After Prank Goes Horribly Wrong

BENGALURU: A prank went horribly wrong when a 24-year-old felt victim to a fatal mistake caused by his friend.

Tragedy struck in Bengaluru when the victim's friend blew an air compressor towards his anus, which ended up costing his life.

The culprit has been identified as a 23-year-old youth identified as Murali who worked with a car service centre and he was arrested by the police under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The incident unfolded when the victim, identified as Yogesh, went for servicing a bike on Monday to a place where his friends worked. He asked them to fix issues with the vehicle and wash it.