Mizoram Government to Restructure Ration Card System, Reduce Subsidies

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has plans to revise and restructure ration card system. This aims to improve distribution of food grains and mitigate state expenses on ration subsidies. Mizoram Food Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs Minister B. Lalchhanzova revealed new measures. This was during press conference on Wednesday.

Under new guidelines, beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and those outside NFSA will be reassessed based on their income levels. Households in urban areas with an annual income below Rs. 4 lakh will be eligible for NFSA benefits. Those in rural areas earning less than Rs. 2.5 lakh annually will also be eligible. Families exceeding these income thresholds will be classified as non-NFSA beneficiaries.

The government will identify well-to-do families currently receiving NFSA benefits. These will be reclassified as non-NFSA or white card holders. Conversely non-NFSA beneficiaries whose annual income falls below specified limits will be converted to NFSA beneficiaries.

The state cabinet in meeting on June 18, decided to cease providing rations to high-ranking officials. Including the chief minister ministers and legislators. Group A officers under central or state governments and public sector undertakings. Additionally, subsidy for non-NFSA beneficiaries will be reduced from Rs. 25 to Rs. 10 per kilogram of rice.

Minister Lalchhanzova projected these measures would save the state over Rs. 5.25 crore per month. Amounting to more than Rs. 63 crore annually. He noted state's monthly requirement of rice for public distribution system. It exceeds 97000 quintals. 37,000 quintals are received free under NFSA 14,900 quintals are bought at subsidized rate and 44000 quintals are procured at Rs. 4,000 per quintal through open market purchases.

Ration cardholders in Mizoram are categorized into three groups: yellow card holders (Antyodaya Anna Yojana or AAY) blue card holders (Priority Household or PHH) and white card holders (Non-NFSA) AAY households, the poorest receive 35 kg of free food grains per family per month. Priority households get 5 kg of free rice per person per month and an additional 3 kg at Rs. 15 per kilogram. Non-NFSA beneficiaries receive 8 kg of rice per person per month at Rs. 15 per kilogram. This will increase to Rs. 30 per kilogram post-revision.

These changes are set to take effect in October. Group A officers and affluent families are encouraged to convert their ration cards to NER (Not Entitled to Ration) cards voluntarily.