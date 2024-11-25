UP: Three Killed As Car Falls Off Under Construction Bridge In Bareilly After Google Maps Mislead

BAREILLY: In a shocking accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, three men lost their lives as their car, misled by GPS directions, fell off an under-construction bridge and dived into Ramganga River from a height of 50 feet.
It happened on Saturday night when the three victims, Amit and Vivek and a third whom cops have yet to identify, were on their way from Gurugram to Bareilly to attend a wedding. Using Google Maps as a guide, the car took a wrong turn and was directed onto an incomplete flyover before tumbling into the fatal plunge.
Locals discovered the wrecked car on Sunday morning and informed the authorities. The police reached the spot, which revealed that three bodies had been retrieved from the wreckage, apparently that of a hired Wagon R taxi. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The third victim's identity is being investigated.
The family members of the deceased are fuming over what they described as the negligence of authorities as they blamed them for failing to put up barricades and warning signs at the endpoint of the bridge, saying that such measures might have prevented the tragedy.
The family members had demanded that an FIR be lodged against the construction department for not taking adequate safety measures on the site. The tragic incident has urged the need for more stringent actions, which may prevent such catastrophes in the future.
