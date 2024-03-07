‘Upcoming polls will shape India’s destiny for next 25 years’: Home Minister Amit Shah

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Sah on Wednesday said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will shape the destiny of India for the next 25 years.

Addressing the IGF Annual Investment Summit-NXT10 in Mumbai, Shah highlighted that these elections are not only about democracy but also a celebration of synergy between democracy and security, ensuring the well-being of the poor, public welfare, tradition, and technology.

Emphasizing the significant transformations that took place in every sector in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah pointed out that the decisions made in the next five years will determine where India will stand in the centenary year of independence in 2047. The Minister stated that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is progressing towards being self-confident and self-reliant.

Noting that India has a dynamic government from a dormant one having progressive growth, Shah said, “The country is now moving towards becoming a top economy from its earlier fragile state.” He mentioned that this journey will continue for decades, and the goals set by PM Modi for India, to be fully developed, self-reliant, and counted among the top economies by 2047, will certainly be achieved.

Shah emphasized that we have the performance of the past 10 years and a roadmap for the next 25 years to attain these goals. The Home Minister emphasized that to understand the changes in the past 10 years, we have to compare these transformations against those of the previous regime. “This would be the best parameter to evaluate the performance of the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. He pointed out that in 2014, the economy was deteriorating, investor confidence was low, corruption scandals worth Rs 12 lakh crore had shaken the nation’s confidence, crony capitalism was at its peak, inflation was soaring, fiscal deficit was out of control, ease of doing business ranking was significantly low, and the country’s security system was also weak.

He explained that the people’s decision to give a decisive mandate to PM Modi in 2014 led to the formation of this government. Shah mentioned that before this, the country experienced 30 years of political instability, and after a long time, a full mandate was achieved by any political party. He stated that from there, the growth story of India began with development in security, education, innovation, and the economy. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘INDI Alliance leaders tense sensing the return of NDA government’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Also Watch: