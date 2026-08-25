UPSC announces ‘direct recruitment’ to 80 posts in Central government

NEW DELHI: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday invited applications from eligible candidates for "direct recruitment" to 80 posts in the Central government.

Interested candidates can apply through the Online Recruitment Application portal from August 22 to September 11.

In a statement, UPSC said, "Direct recruitment is invited for a total of 80 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Of the eighty vacancies, three vacancies are reserved for candidates belonging to the category of persons with benchmark disability (PwBD), while others include 28 seats for UR (Unreserved), eight for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 18 for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and 15 each for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe."

"UPSC invites applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to various posts in Government of India. The detailed Special Advertisement No.52/2026, along with instructions to the candidates, has been uploaded on the Commission's website. Interested candidates can apply through the Online Recruitment Application portal from 22nd August, 2026 to 11th September, 2026. Candidates are requested to follow the detailed instructions mentioned therein," it added.

As per the detailed Special Advertisement, the 80 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner inter alia, are to look after the work of enforcement, recovery, accounts, administration, cash, legal, pension and computer which included the statutory and administrative functions like conducting inquiry; settlement of claims; general administration, maintenance of cash book or reconciliation of bank statements; and MIS returns. (ANI)

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