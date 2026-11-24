NEW DELHI: India and the United States have significantly expanded their defence partnership in 2026 through a series of major military exercises, defence sales, co-production initiatives and enhanced cooperation under the Quad framework, reinforcing their shared commitment to regional security and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

According to a fact sheet titled ‘US-India Major Defense Partnership’, the two countries continued to build on their Major Defence Partnership, which was strengthened by a new 10-year framework signed in 2025 to expand military cooperation and defence industrial collaboration.

“The United States and India share a strong and growing Major Defense Partnership built on trust, mutual respect, and shared security interests,” the fact sheet stated, highlighting the growing scope of bilateral military engagement.

The fact sheet noted that India conducts more military exercises with the United States than with any other country, reflecting the depth of their defence ties.

Among the major military engagements in 2026 was the 22nd edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas, held from September 15 to 27 across Auli in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The exercise brought together approximately 500-600 military personnel from each country and focused on integrated combat operations, counterterrorism, drones, autonomous systems and live-fire training.

The United States also participated in the Indian Air Force’s multinational Exercise Tarang Shakti from September 26 to October 12 in Jodhpur, alongside six other foreign air forces. The exercise marked the first participation of American F-35 fifth-generation fighter aircraft in a military exercise on Indian soil, demonstrating growing cooperation between the two air forces.

Another significant engagement was the fifth edition of Exercise Tiger Triumph, conducted from October 31 to November 5 in Visakhapatnam. The bilateral tri-service exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), including joint amphibious operations, staff planning and coordination between the armed forces of both countries.

Maritime cooperation also remained a key pillar of the partnership, with the United States, India, Australia and Japan participating in Exercise Malabar 2026 from November 5 to 12 in Japan. Originally established as a bilateral US-India naval exercise in 1992, Malabar has evolved into a major multilateral maritime exercise involving all four Quad partners. On the defence industrial front, the two countries advanced cooperation through major agreements involving American military platforms and equipment. (ANI)