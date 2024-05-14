US Warns of Possible Sanctions Over India-Iran Chabahar Port Deal

GUWAHATI: The US has cautioned that countries could face sanctions if they engage in business with Iran. This warning came shortly after India signed a 10-year deal to manage a port in Iran.

India had initially agreed to develop the Chabahar port, located near Iran's border with Pakistan, in 2016. On Monday, India signed a new agreement with Iran to continue the port's development.

India's shipping minister described this event as a significant moment in the relationship between India and Iran.

However, the US might not approve of this move, as it has imposed over 600 sanctions on entities related to Iran in the last three years.