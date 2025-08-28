‘Use AI as a tool to assist, rather than overpower you’ Says Lt Gen Dushyant Singh

Mhow: At Ran Samvad 2025, Lt Gen. Dushyant Singh (Retd), DG of the Centre for Land Warfare Studies, said artificial intelligence (AI) is vital for enhancing decision-making and predicting future scenarios, but warned that overreliance on AI could let it control humans and urged it be used as a tool to assist rather than overpower.

Speaking to ANI on ‘Ran Samvad 2025’, DG Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Retd.), said, “... AI is extremely important; it is increasing the capability of any organization to handle data efficiently, come to a decision efficiently, and predict what is likely to happen in the future faster, but for all that, data is needed to be given to the AI model... Defence forces have restrictions on the classification of data, and we are working to address these. However, overdependence on AI may lead to AI starting to control humans... Use the AI as a tool to assist you with your task, rather than overpowering you...”.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, while speaking to ANI on the Ran Samvad 2025, said, “Artillery has its own importance in the battlefield, which can never be ended. However, AI is also an overarching domain in which not only artillery but also other war-fighting machines can come together. A comparison cannot be drawn between the artillery and AI... We must stay ahead in technology and ensure that, just as we fought the last battle, for the next battle, we will need to be even more technology-enabled...”.

DG of the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), Retd Maj Gen Ashok Kumar said, “... It is a historical fact that no war has been fought with the previous war techniques... Many techniques are being used in future warfare because technology is such a field that to win a battle, you don’t have to be more powerful than another nation.... Artificial intelligence is particularly significant among these technologies because it enables many tasks that the human mind cannot accomplish to be performed easily...”

On Tuesday, the inaugural day of Ran Samvad 2025 saw senior officials from the Army, Navy, and Air Force draw key lessons from recent global conflicts and outline India’s roadmap for future warfare. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, addressing the opening session, said, “India needs to be armed, secure, and self-reliant to fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat.” (ANI)

