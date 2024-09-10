Uttar Pradesh: Fifth Man-Eating Wolf Captured In Bahraich, Hunt For Sixth Predator Continues

BAHRAICH: In a latest turn of event, another wolf has been captured alive by the Uttar Pradesh forest department on Tuesday.

This marks the fifth capture in an ongoing mission to provide respite to the local residents from the terror inflicted by a pack of six wolves.

The wolf, believed to be roaming in the area and traumatizing its residents, was caught alive in Harbaksh Purwa village, near the Ghaghara river. Astonishingly, another wolf had earlier been caught in the same area.

Authorities were compelled to engage in a relentless hunt to nab the predator following a series of deadly wolf attacks that have claimed 10 lives, including nine children, and have left at least 36 others injured over the past month and a half.