Uttar Pradesh: Fifth Man-Eating Wolf Captured In Bahraich, Hunt For Sixth Predator Continues

BAHRAICH: In a latest turn of event, another wolf has been captured alive by the Uttar Pradesh forest department on Tuesday.
This marks the fifth capture in an ongoing mission to provide respite to the local residents from the terror inflicted by a pack of six wolves.
The wolf, believed to be roaming in the area and traumatizing its residents, was caught alive in Harbaksh Purwa village, near the Ghaghara river. Astonishingly, another wolf had earlier been caught in the same area.
Authorities were compelled to engage in a relentless hunt to nab the predator following a series of deadly wolf attacks that have claimed 10 lives, including nine children, and have left at least 36 others injured over the past month and a half.
With this capture, only one wolf is out in the open which has sparked panic among the locals and has raised serious concerns about their safety and well-being.
Five wolves have so far been caged out of the pack of six wolves in the mission dubbed 'Operation Bhediya'.
Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh informed that the fifth man-eater wolf's footprints were found in the area on Monday night.
However, since the operation could not be carried out at night, four forest department teams arrived in the morning and encircled the area.
The wolf tried to break-free but was trapped in a net laid by the forest department.
The forest workers managed to capture and cage the wolf with the help of villagers.
Meanwhile, the forest department had earlier informed about the capture of the fourth wolf of the pack on August 29.
It has been speculated that the remaining wolves became cautious after that and have since evaded capture.
The efforts to trace and capture the sixth wolf of this pack is underway. The predator, still at large, is believed to be lame and this threat will persist until the lame wolf is captured.
