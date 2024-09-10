Arunachal Pradesh: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Denies Speculations About Chinese Incursion Into Indian Territory

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has dismissed claims of Chinese incursion into Indian territory, calling the speculations 'baseless'.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister emphatically stated that the painting marks spotted in undemarcated locations in Arunachal Pradesh should not be regarded as encroachment of these areas by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

His clarification comes amidst reports of territorial breach by the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, admitted about the overlapping of patrolling by Indian and Chinese forces in the undemarcated areas along the Sino-Indian border but he ensured that it does not lead to encroachment of Indian territory.