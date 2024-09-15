Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 13 Rescued, 9 Confirmed Dead in Meerut Building Collapse

MEERUT: Nine people were killed after a three-story building in the Zakir Colony area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, collapsed.

According to the Information Department, 15 people are trapped in the rubble, and while 14 of them have been rescued, nine have unfortunately been confirmed dead.

The Chief Medical Officer stated that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accepted the incident of the building collapse in Lohianagar in Meerut.

He added that the injured were evacuated to hospitals and further declared that Chief Minister directed district officials to provide proper treatment to those. In addition, the CM asked officials to reach the site and speed up the relief work.

Rescue operations are still in process while teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working at the site and heavy rainfall continues.

Floodwaters have swept away in 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh, and it worsens the situation. The office of Chief Minister has reported 17 deaths so far today in connection with floods. Besides this, boat services in Varanasi are being suspended because water levels are rising in the Ganga River.

UP CM tweeted from X too, "Relief money of Rs 4 lakh each have been provided to the family members of all the deceased. So far, relief money has also been distributed amongst 30 affected people in connection with the loss of 30 animals. 3,056 houses have been damaged. Relief assistance has been distributed in connection."

On 7 September, in the Transport Nagar area of Lucknow, a three-story building housing godowns and a motor workshop crumbled down, killing eight people and injuring 28. According to the Lucknow Police, the four-year-old building was under some construction work when the mishap occurred at 4:45 pm. Most of the victims were on the ground floor at that time.

This comprised a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor, and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.