Manipur Extends Internet Suspension to September 20 Over Security Concerns

IMPHAL: With the present law and order situation, the Manipur government has decided to continue with the suspension of internet and mobile data services in different districts.

These include Imphal West and East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts as assessed by the security department.

The suspension, which had started on September 10, 2024, has been extended for five more days. Now, it will run from 3:00 PM on September 15 to up to 3:00 PM on September 20, 2024. It affects mobile data and VSATs, inclusive of VPN services except a few whitelisted entities.

Following the partial removal of certain internet restrictions last September 12, 2024, due to the ongoing tension, the government has acted to extend its suspension.

This is for public safety. Mobile services providers have been informed to comply with this suspension, and the citizens are warned not to do anything that can worsen the situation.

Meanwhile, a powerful bomb exploded at the residence of Minister for Veterinary & Animal Husbandry and Transport Khashim Vashum at Hamleikhong, Ukhrul, last night.

Fortunately, the NPF minister was not present when the bomb exploded.

The officers in charge of local governance have been very prompt in their response. As this paper will go to the press, police officers are said to be heading the scene as they identify the cause of the explosion. There is currently no information on casualties from the explosion nor suspected persons and the motive behind the attack.

This attack has added fuel to the existing growing tensions in Manipur. The state had been witnessing unrest for months. This incident has made the public even more anxious and frustrated.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) declared a general 24-hour strike Saturday midnight after the tragic incident in Kakwa Naorem Leikai.

The strike is over the death of an unborn baby who died after serious health complications brought by tear gas fired near the home of pregnant woman, Sanjita Devi.