Uttarakhand: 4 More Bodies Found, Total of 9 Bengaluru Trekkers Dead

UTTARKASHI: Nine trekkers from Bengaluru died in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi after their 22-member team, on a trekking expedition to Sahastra Tal, was struck by bad weather on Tuesday afternoon. Officials confirmed the deaths on Thursday after recovering four more bodies.

The deceased were identified as Asha Sudhakar (71), Anitha Rangappa (55), Venkatesh Prasad K (53), Vinayak Mungurwadi (52), Sujata Mungurwadi (52), Padmanabha K P (50), Chitra Praneeth (48), Sindhu Wakelam (44), and Padmini Hegde (34), all residents of Bengaluru.

Earlier, five bodies were recovered, and the bodies of Padmanabha, Prasad, Rangappa, and Hegde were found early Thursday morning. All other members of the team have been rescued.