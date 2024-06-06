Meghalaya's VPP Rejects NDA Alliance, Willing to Support INDIA Bloc

SHILLONG: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has announced that it will not join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the national level.
VPP leader Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit reiterated that the party was firmly committed to not forming alliances with political parties with different beliefs and principles.
Basaiawmoit said the decision confirmed their consistent position. He said from the beginning it was clear that they did not agree with the saffron party even at the national level because of their ideological differences.
Basaiawmoit emphasized VPP’s commitment to secularism and respect for all religions. He said the VPP was ready to support the INDIA side of the country and its people.
He added that they would continue to support the INDIA union for protection of minority rights.
When asked about the team receiving offers from the NDA and India block, Basaiawmoit expressed this view.
However, he clarified that the VPP does not currently feel the need to formally participate in the INDIA movement, although it remains open to offer support when needed.
On whether the VPP would not join the opposition coalition and its independent candidate would be inducted into the Parliament as in the Rajya Sabha, Basaiawmoit pointed out that no decision had been taken on the matter.
In Shillong seat, Voice of the People Party (VPP) candidate Ricky AJ Singkone defeated sitting MP and Congress leader Vincent Pala by 3.7 lakh votes. Tura Lok Sabha seat was won by Congress candidate Saleng A.
Meghalaya Chief Election Officer B.D.R. Tiwari pointed out that Singkon of VPP got 5,71078 votes, Pala got 199168 votes and Ampareen Lyngdoh got 186488 votes.
In Tura Lok Sabha seat, Congress’ Saleng Sangma got 383,919 votes, NPP’s Agatha Sangma got 228,678 votes and Trinamool Congress’ Zenith Sangma got 48,709 votes.
Moreover, the BJP-led NDA is poised to form its third successive government at the Center as Tuesday's Lok Sabha election results threw out a verdict that also cheered the opposition INDIA alliance as it worked hard barely missing the 100-seat mark with the Congress.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: