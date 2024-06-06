Meghalaya's VPP Rejects NDA Alliance, Willing to Support INDIA Bloc

SHILLONG: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has announced that it will not join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the national level.

VPP leader Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit reiterated that the party was firmly committed to not forming alliances with political parties with different beliefs and principles.

Basaiawmoit said the decision confirmed their consistent position. He said from the beginning it was clear that they did not agree with the saffron party even at the national level because of their ideological differences.