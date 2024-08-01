Uttarakhand Cloudbursts: Two Dead in Tehri, 200 Stranded in Kedarnath

DEHRADUN: A sudden, intense rainstorm in Ghansali, Uttarakhand, led to the deaths of two people as heavy rains caused widespread damage across the state on Wednesday.
The victims have been identified as Bhanu Prasad, 50, and his wife Neelam Devi, 45. Their 28-year-old son, Vipin, was injured when a restaurant and a culvert near the Nautar stream were swept away by the sudden heavy rain in Jakhanyali, Ghansali.
A sudden heavy rain near the Bhim Bali stream on the Kedarnath walking path triggered a landslide, damaging around 25 meters of the path. This temporary closure left nearly 200 pilgrims stranded in Bhim Bali.
Emergency services, including the SDRF, district police, and local officials, quickly responded to the cloudburst. They moved the stranded pilgrims to a safer location. So far, no casualties have been reported from the Bhim Bali incident.
The ongoing rain caused the Mandakini River’s water level to rise quickly, prompting authorities to evacuate the Gaurikund temple and move people to safety. The NDRF, SDRF, police, and other emergency services, including hospitals, are all on high alert.
Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar reported that a cloudburst at Bhim Bali on the Kedarnath walking path triggered a landslide, which damaged around 20-25 meters of the path. Approximately 200 pilgrims have been safely housed at Bhimbali GMVN, and there have been no reported fatalities.
The water level of the Mandakini River is rising quickly, so the Gauri Mata temple in Gaurikund has been evacuated, and devotees have been moved to a safer location, he added.
In the meantime, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has talked to the Disaster Management Secretary about the heavy rains affecting different parts of the state and reviewed the relief and rescue efforts.
