Uttarakhand Cloudbursts: Two Dead in Tehri, 200 Stranded in Kedarnath

DEHRADUN: A sudden, intense rainstorm in Ghansali, Uttarakhand, led to the deaths of two people as heavy rains caused widespread damage across the state on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Bhanu Prasad, 50, and his wife Neelam Devi, 45. Their 28-year-old son, Vipin, was injured when a restaurant and a culvert near the Nautar stream were swept away by the sudden heavy rain in Jakhanyali, Ghansali.

A sudden heavy rain near the Bhim Bali stream on the Kedarnath walking path triggered a landslide, damaging around 25 meters of the path. This temporary closure left nearly 200 pilgrims stranded in Bhim Bali.

Emergency services, including the SDRF, district police, and local officials, quickly responded to the cloudburst. They moved the stranded pilgrims to a safer location. So far, no casualties have been reported from the Bhim Bali incident.