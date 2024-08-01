Bihar Tragedy: Class 3 Student Brings Gun to School; Shoots Classmate

SUPAUL: A nine-year-old student shot one of his classmates at a private school in Bihar’s Supaul district on Wednesday. The police are still trying to determine the reason behind the attack.
Supaul's superintendent of police, Shaishav Yadav, said that the injured student, who is in Class 3, is no longer in danger after receiving treatment. The student who attacked them escaped.
The police have detained Santosh Kumar, the owner of the school, for further questioning.
The police reported that the accused student suddenly pulled a gun from his bag and shot the victim. Other students screamed and quickly ran out of the school.
Yadav said that the injured had been taken to the hospital. They are trying to determine how the boy got hold of the gun and brought it to the private school in the Lalpatti area.
The victim's parents said that when they arrived at the school, they found that their child had a bullet wound on his hand. They also noticed a pistol magazine lying nearby.
Angry about the incident, a group of people trashed classrooms and the principal's office. They also blocked the main road and disrupted traffic, demanding action be taken against the responsible person.
The superintendent of police mentioned that raids are currently being conducted to find the accused and his parents. An FIR will be filed against the boy and his father at the Triveniganj police station. The SDPO and SHO of Triveniganj are at the scene, and statements from the school staff and villagers are being collected.
The SP also mentioned that schools throughout the district are being asked to regularly check students' bags thoroughly. He noted that the incident has created significant concern among parents and guardians.
