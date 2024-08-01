Bihar Tragedy: Class 3 Student Brings Gun to School; Shoots Classmate

SUPAUL: A nine-year-old student shot one of his classmates at a private school in Bihar’s Supaul district on Wednesday. The police are still trying to determine the reason behind the attack.

Supaul's superintendent of police, Shaishav Yadav, said that the injured student, who is in Class 3, is no longer in danger after receiving treatment. The student who attacked them escaped.

The police have detained Santosh Kumar, the owner of the school, for further questioning.

The police reported that the accused student suddenly pulled a gun from his bag and shot the victim. Other students screamed and quickly ran out of the school.