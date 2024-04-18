‘Uttarakhand will contribute in fulfilling 400 paar’: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are ‘historic’ and people are determined to make the Bharatiya Janata Party victorious for the third time. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya earlier in the day. Addressing the roadshow in Nainital, CM Dhami said, “Ram Lalla, who was outside his birthplace for the last 500 years, is celebrating his birth anniversary in the grand palace. I would like to thank PM Modi for this on behalf of all the people of Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand.” “This time the election is historic. The whole country is talking about the same thing that PM Modi is going to become Prime Minister for the third time with a huge majority. The people of Uttarakhand will contribute in fulfilling the slogan of 400 paar,” the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

