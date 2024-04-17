PM Narendra Modi arrives in Assam amid rousing welcome

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati on a two-day visit to the state amid a rousing welcome.

From Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, the Prime Minister went to the state guest house number. However, his travels to the guest house turned into a veritable road show when people in hordes started welcoming him, waiving their hands from either side of the GS Road. The situation was such that the Prime Minister had to come out of the car and stand on its footboard to respond to the rousing welcome. He was waving a gamosa.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, AGP president Atul Bora, working president Keshab Mahanta, and other BJP and AGP leaders received him at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport.

On April 17, the Prime Minister will address an election rally at Nalbari in support of AGP’s Barpeta candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury. The Chief Minister, Barpeta candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury, and other leaders of the BJP and AGP will remain present at the rally.

In the first phase of the Lok Sabha in the state, the parliamentary constituencies of Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga, and Sonitpur will go to the polls on April 19. The campaigning for this phase will conclude on April 17. Phases II and III of the poll in the state are slated for April 26 and May 7.

Meanwhile, AICC (All India Congress Committee) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in support of Congress’ Jorhat candidate Gaurav Gogoi. She addressed road shows. APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) Bhupen Kumar Borah and the party’s Jorhat candidate Gaurav Gogoi accompanied Priyanka Gandhi during the campaign.

The BJP’s national president, JP Nadda, will arrive in the state on April 18. He will address an election rally in Kokrajhar in support of UPPL candidate Jayanta Basumatary.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also arrive in Silchar on April 17 to campaign in support of her party candidate.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed three election rallies today. The rallies were at Behali in the Sonitpur Parliamentary constituency and Majuli and Jhanji in the Jorhat Parliamentary constituency.

In his social media handle, the Chief Minister wrote, “Since 2014, the Modi government has spent over Rs 14,000 crore to promote education in the North East. People of Jorhat Lok Sabha are voting BJP because in the last 10 years, the Modi government has invested over Rs 4 lakh crore in Assam.”

Also Read: Assam: PM Narendra Modi to address rally at Nalbari on April 17 (sentinelassam.com)