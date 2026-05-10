VCK chief says ‘long-term political perspective’ reason behind supporting TVK

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday said that the decision to extend unconditional support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was based on a joint discussion between the Left parties and VCK with a long-term political perspective and future political considerations.

Speaking at a press conference, Thirumavalavan said that the VCK decided after the Left parties came to the conclusion of extending support to the TVK. Afterwards, a high-level committee was authorised to allow the party president to finalise the decision.

"Considering the present political crisis, the Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) held discussions with a long-term political perspective and future political considerations in mind, and we have taken a joint decision based on those discussions. The Left parties planned to first arrive at decisions in their respective state committees, after which VCK would deliberate on them and announce a final decision with their consent," Thirumavalavan said.

"Accordingly, the CPI(M) and the CPI decided to extend support to TVK to form the government. Based on that decision, the letters from the Left parties were shared during the VCK's online consultation meeting. Following this, the high-level committee resolved to authorise the party president to take the final decision," he said.

He further said that VCK is extending support to the TVK only for the formation of the government in the State.

"This decision has been taken because the VCK should not become an obstacle to TVK leader Vijay forming the government, and also because President's Rule should not be imposed. We are extending our support only for the formation of the government. There are no other conditions attached to it," he said. (ANI)

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