VCK Backs Vijay’s TVK, Strengthening Push for New Tamil Nadu Front

Chennai: Amid the continuing political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu following the fractured Assembly election verdict, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Friday held a high-level committee meeting through video conference and indicated broad support for the formation of a government led by actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). As part of efforts to secure support, the party reached out to constituents of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance after the Congress decided to back Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam from outside.

The Congress, which had parted ways with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance after the elections, extended its support to Vijay's party.

The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India-Marxist also announced outside support for a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led government while maintaining that they would not join the Cabinet.

In this backdrop, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi convened its high-level committee meeting on Friday evening through video conference, with more than 20 senior functionaries participating in the discussions.

According to party sources, a majority of the executives expressed support for backing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's bid to form a government.

During the meeting, the senior leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Ravikumar, reportedly insisted that party president Thol. Thirumavalavan should be offered the post of deputy chief minister in any arrangement that involves Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi's support for the government. (IANS)

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