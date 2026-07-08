VHP slams SP, AAP, and Congress for ‘false propaganda’ on Ram Temple donations

NEW DELHI: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Tuesday strongly criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress for allegedly spreading "false propaganda" regarding the alleged theft of precious articles donated by Ram devotees to the Ram Temple.

Bansal asserted that all donated items are safe and are being publicly displayed by the temple trust, calling the opposition parties' claims a politically motivated campaign.

In a strongly worded post on his X handle, he demanded an immediate apology from the three parties to the devotees, the Ram Temple trust, and the entire community of Ram devotees.

He wrote that the SP, AAP and Congress must apologise to the devotees, the trust and the devotees for their organised political false propaganda, saying that theft of precious articles donated by devotees is a lie, as all such articles are safe and displayed by the trust in public.

He called it a big slap on the face of these "Ramdrohis".

He further urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take cognisance of the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The VHP leader's sharp reaction comes amid ongoing political debates over the management and security of donations from millions of devotees for the construction and enrichment of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Several opposition leaders had earlier raised concerns about missing or stolen valuables, which the VHP has now dismissed as baseless and malicious.

Bansal emphasised that the trust has maintained complete transparency by publicly displaying the donated articles, thereby debunking any claims of theft or misappropriation. He accused the opposition parties of deliberately hurting the sentiments of Ram devotees for political gains, terming their actions as anti-Hindu and divisive.

The VHP has been actively involved in the Ram Temple movement for decades. The organisation views the recent controversy as an attempt to undermine the faith and contributions of millions of devotees who donated gold, silver, and other valuables with deep religious devotion. (IANS)

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