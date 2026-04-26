Vice-Presiden Radhakrishnan urges students to become job creators, nation builders

JAIPUR: The Vice-President of India, C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Saturday urged youth to become job creators and nation-builders while addressing the 35th convocation ceremony of the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur.

Gracing the programme as the chief guest, the Vice-President described Rajasthan as a land of rich heritage, bravery and cultural depth, noting that Jaipur stands as a symbol of both tradition and progress. He said the university continues to shape generations of thinkers, leaders and change-makers committed to knowledge, integrity and service.

Congratulating graduating students, he said a convocation marks both an end and a beginning, urging them to use education as a tool for societal progress. He emphasised that the true value of education lies in its application for innovation, ethical conduct and the betterment of society.

Referring to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, he encouraged students to become innovators and employment generators.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Rajasthan government under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in promoting opportunities for the youth.

Highlighting women’s empowerment, the Vice-President expressed pride in the achievements of women graduates, noting that a majority of gold medal winners in recent years have been women. He stressed that a truly developed nation cannot exist without equal opportunity, dignity and leadership roles for women, and expressed hope that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam would enhance women’s representation in legislative bodies.

Addressing the challenges of a rapidly changing world, he urged students to think critically, act ethically and embrace lifelong learning.

“Excellence without empathy and achievement without humility are incomplete,” he said, calling on graduates to remain resilient and grounded in values.

He also advised students to contribute meaningfully to society, respect diversity, avoid drugs and use social media constructively.

Among those present on the occasion were Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, and Vice-Chancellor of the university, Alpana Kateja. (IANS)

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