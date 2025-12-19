Vice-President VP Radhakrishnan participates in Christmas celebration in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, on Thursday participated in a Christmas celebration organized by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in New Delhi and extended warm greetings and best wishes to the Christian community ahead of the festival. According to an official release by the Vice President’s Secretariat, VP Radhakrishnan said that Christmas is a celebration of universal values such as peace, compassion, humility and service to humanity. He noted that the message of love, harmony and moral courage taught by Lord Jesus Christ has timeless relevance and resonates deeply with India’s own spiritual traditions that emphasize coexistence, compassion and respect for human dignity. (ANI)

