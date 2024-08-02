Vietnam important partner in India’s Act East policy, Indo-Pacific vision: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Noting that Vietnam is an “important partner” in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that there is good coordination between the two countries in their views concerning the Indo-Pacific. Delivering a press statement with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at Hyderabad House on Thursday, PM Modi said the two countries support evolution not expansionism.

“Vietnam is our important partner in our Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision. There is good coordination between our views regarding the Indo-Pacific. We support evolution, not expansionism. We will continue our cooperation for a free, open, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” he said.

PM Modi extended a warm welcome to Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation. He offered condolences over the demise of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

“I warmly welcome Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation to India. First of all, on behalf of all Indians, I express my deepest condolences on the demise of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. He was India’s good friend and under his leadership, India-Vietnam relations also got a strategic direction,” he said.

“In the past decade, our relations have expanded and deepened. Over the last 10 years, we have elevated our ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Our bilateral trade has increased by 85 per cent. Our cooperation has flourished in areas such as energy, technology, and development partnerships. Defence and security have got a new direction. In the last decade, our connectivity has increased and now we have over 50 direct flights,” he added.

Speaking about his talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, PM Modi said that they held discussions on all areas of cooperation and took several measures to prepare a roadmap for the future. He said that the development in the two nations has gained momentum due to India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Vietnam’s 2045 vision.

“In our discussions today, we extensively discussed all areas of mutual cooperation and took several steps to prepare a roadmap for the future. We believe that due to India’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Vietnam’s 2045 vision, development has gained momentum in both countries. This is opening up many new areas of mutual cooperation and therefore, today we have made a new Plan of Action to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. New steps have been taken for cooperation in the field of defence and security,” PM Modi said.

He said that the two nations have agreed that the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement should be reviewed and concluded at an early date to realise mutual trade potential. (ANI)

