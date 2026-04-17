Vijay unveils Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Thursday unveiled the party's election manifesto ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, outlining a mix of welfare schemes, youth-focused initiatives, and governance reforms.

A key promise in the manifesto is a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women heads of families up to 60 years of age. The party also pledged to provide one sovereign (8 grams) of gold for the wedding thali and a silk saree for brides from families with annual incomes below Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, households would receive six free LPG cylinders per year. Positioning TVK as an alternative to existing parties, Vijay stressed that the manifesto is rooted in "honest administration" and accused rivals of recycling similar promises.

The manifesto places significant emphasis on youth and education. TVK promised collateral-free education loans up to Rs 20 lakh for students from undergraduate to doctoral levels, along with AI-powered free coaching for competitive exams. It also proposed a monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates and an annual rollout of five lakh internships, offering stipends of Rs10,000 for graduates and Rs 8,000 for diploma and ITI holders.

In the social welfare sector, the party pledged an increased pension of Rs 3,000 per month for senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities. Mothers of children studying in government or aided schools would receive Rs 15,000 annually, while women-led self-help groups would be eligible for interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh.

Healthcare promises include family medical insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh, new multi-speciality hospitals, and annual free health check-ups. The manifesto also outlines plans for modernising schools, establishing 100 residential "Kamarajar" schools, and creating an AI ecosystem with a dedicated ministry, AI university, and "AI City."

For farmers, TVK promised full waiver of crop loans for small landholders, partial waivers for others, annual financial assistance, higher minimum support prices, and expanded crop insurance. Fishermen would receive financial relief, subsidised fuel, accident insurance, and housing support. (ANI)

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