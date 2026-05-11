Actor-Politician Vijay Sworn In as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

CHENNAI: Actor-cum-Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, marking a historic political shift in the state, which saw an end to nearly six decades of alternating rule by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay at a grand ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

Nine ministers were also sworn in alongside him as part of the new council of ministers. The event was attended by several national and regional political leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, film personalities, party workers, and thousands of supporters, prompting authorities to enforce massive security arrangements in and around the venue. Chennai city police deployed heavy security, intensified vehicle checks and imposed strict access control measures around the stadium ahead of the ceremony.

Special seating arrangements were made for prominent guests attending the swearing-in function.

In the front row, seats were reserved for Vijay’s parents, veteran filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar. Actor Trisha Krishnan and her mother were also allotted seats in the same row, drawing considerable attention from the media and fans gathered at the venue.

Vijay assumes office after the TVK-led alliance secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 118 required to form the government. (IANS)

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