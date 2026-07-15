Vijayan releases ‘White paper of facts’, says ‘debt burden came down’ during LDF's tenure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday released a "White Paper of Facts" in response to the White Paper issued by the United Democratic Front (UDF) government, claiming that it contains "factually incorrect statements"

Vijayan said the document was intended to place the facts before the people.

"The UDF government has stuffed its White Paper with factually incorrect statements. We released the White Paper of Facts to expose these before the people," he said. Rejecting the government's claims on the state's finances, Vijayan said the LDF government had reduced the debt burden during its tenure. "The claim that the state's total liabilities increased uncontrollably during the ten years of the LDF government is false. During the LDF's tenure, the debt burden actually came down. By concealing the actual figures, the present state government is propagating that the state's debt is more than Rs 5 lakh crore. The campaign that Kerala witnessed extravagance is also false," he said.

He further said, "The state government is attempting to justify the blockade-like financial policies imposed on the state by the BJP-led central government. The disruption of the programmes that had already been announced clearly indicates that there will be a breach of promises," Vijayan said. (ANI)

Also Read: Facts should not be distorted: Pinarayi Vijayan slams government over Wayanad response